BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Department of Public Works will be conducting road work on Allen Street Thursday and Friday.

Between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. both days, Allen Street will be closed from Pondview Circle to Sherwood Drive for reconstruction. Emergency vehicles and residents that live in the area will still have access.

All other drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.