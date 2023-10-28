AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Bay Road in Amhert is closed on Saturday due to an overnight crash.

According to the Amherst Police Department, Bay Road from South East Street through #935 Bay Road is closed due to a crash.

There is no word on if there are any injuries, the cause of the crash, or when the road will reopen.

It is being advised to use another route when traveling on Saturday. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.