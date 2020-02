BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Another portion of the former Belchertown State School will soon be redeveloped.

MassDevelopment said the Belchertown Day School Inc. has purchased two acres of land on Front Street where they plan to build an 8,600 square foot early childhood education center.

MassDevelopment has been working with the town of Belchertown since 2012 to redevelop the site of the former Belchertown State School.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed by this fall.