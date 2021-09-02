Portion of Gilbert Road in Southampton closed due to flooding

Credit: Southampton Police Department

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Gilbert Road is closed in Southampton due to flooding from the heavy rain overnight.

According to Southampton Police, a portion of Gilbert Road near Brickyard Road is closed Thursday morning due to flooding near the Manhan River. Photos posted by the police department show heavy flooding on the road.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route until the water lowers. Reports sent to 22News show that Southampton received around 4.15 inches of rain overnight.

