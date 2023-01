SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There are several streets that will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday in South Hadley.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, Main Street from Bridge Street down to Bardwell Street will be closed on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Bardwell Street will be closed to one lane of travel from Main Street and up to Carew Street. Drivers are being asked to look for a different route at this time.