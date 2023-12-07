AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A large water main break has shut down a portion of Northampton Road in Amherst Thursday afternoon.

According to the Amherst Police Department, Northampton Road is closed between University Drive and Blue Hills Road through the evening hours as crews work to repair the water main.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route as no thru traffic is being allowed at this time. Residents in the area of 260 Northampton Road and west can access the road from University Drive. Those living east of 260 Northamptin Road can access the road by Blue Hills Road or another side street.

Live Traffic Map