EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Park Street in Easthampton will be closed beginning Saturday morning due to commencement events.

Seniors of Williston Northampton School will be honored during the commencement ceremony at the main campus on Saturday. According to the Easthampton Police, Park Street between Greenwood Court and Payson Lane will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Main Street from Greenwood Court and Payson Lane.