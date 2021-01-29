Portion of Pleasant Street blocked off due to fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are currently working to put out a fire in Northampton Friday morning.

Our 22News crew saw that Pleasant Street is shut down from Main Street to Pearl Street and multiple fire departments were called in to assist. Main Street is open to traffic in both directions.











(Photo: Northampton Police Department)

22News has contacted Northampton Police Captain Robert Powers who confirmed the fire and said there was smoke in the building but had no additional information.

We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.