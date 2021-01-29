Portion of Pleasant Street blocked off due to fire in Northampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are currently working to put out a fire in Northampton Friday morning.

Our 22News crew saw that Pleasant Street is shut down from Main Street to Pearl Street and multiple fire departments were called in to assist. Main Street is open to traffic in both directions.

  • (Photo: Northampton Police Department)
  • (Photo: Northampton Police Department)

22News has contacted Northampton Police Captain Robert Powers who confirmed the fire and said there was smoke in the building but had no additional information.

We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today