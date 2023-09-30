SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Rattle Hill Road in Southampton will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a car accident.
According to the Southampton Police Department, Rattle Hill Road will be closed at Cold Spring Road and Wolcott Road for a period of time on Saturday due to a motor vehicle crash overnight.
A utility pole was hit and split from the accident, and Eversource is addressing the issue. No injuries were reported.
It is asked to use another route when traveling on Saturday.
