SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Rattle Hill Road in Southampton will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a car accident.

According to the Southampton Police Department, Rattle Hill Road will be closed at Cold Spring Road and Wolcott Road for a period of time on Saturday due to a motor vehicle crash overnight.

A utility pole was hit and split from the accident, and Eversource is addressing the issue. No injuries were reported.

It is asked to use another route when traveling on Saturday.