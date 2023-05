EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 141, Union Street, in Easthampton is closed due to a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, Union Street is closed between School Street and Railroad Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, traffic is being detoured.

There is no word yet on how long the repairs will take. 22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.