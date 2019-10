BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 9, also known as Federal Street in Belchertown is closed due to a car accident.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, a car hit a utility pole Thursday morning. The road will be closed for an “extended period of time.”

The area of 973 Federal Street is closed at Wilson Road. Drivers are asked to look for a different route.

22News is following this story and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

