HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 9 (Russell Street) in Hadley is closed on Wednesday due to a natural gas leak.
According to the Hadley Police Department, Route 9 is closed from East Street and Spruce Hill Road. It is unknown when the roads will be back open.
MassDOT’s Route 9 project schedule shows that the work being conducted in that area includes widening the road.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow the 22News team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.