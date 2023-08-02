HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 9 (Russell Street) in Hadley is closed on Wednesday due to a natural gas leak.

According to the Hadley Police Department, Route 9 is closed from East Street and Spruce Hill Road. It is unknown when the roads will be back open.

MassDOT’s Route 9 project schedule shows that the work being conducted in that area includes widening the road.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

