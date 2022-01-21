Portion of State Street in Northampton closed due to water main break

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break on State Street in Northampton Friday afternoon.

According to the City of Northampton on behalf of the DPW, drivers are being asked to avoid State Street between Center Street and Main Street due to a break in the 10” water main on State Street. Water is turned off for customers in the area.

The road closed is to traffic while the repairs are being made. The DPW expects the water service to be restored Friday evening.