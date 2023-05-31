NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Strong Ave in Northampton has now been closed to vehicle traffic to accommodate outdoor dining.

According to the Northampton Police Department, barricades are installed on Strong Ave. at Main Street to the public parking lot by Eastside Grill. The area is open to the public for those who want to order at a local restaurant or bring in take-out to the seats available.

Vehicle traffic from Main to Pleasant Streets will not be passable and vehicles looking to access Strong Ave. will have to use Pearl Street.

Restaurants along Strong Ave in Northampton

7 Day Forecast

The Summer on Strong Facebook page says that opening day begins at 5 p.m. with music by Jared & John until 8 p.m.