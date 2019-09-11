Pedestrian struck, killed by school van in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after being hit by a school van on West Street Wednesday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, the school van was exiting Crocker Farm School at 280 West Street around 11:00 a.m. when it struck and killed a woman pedestrian.

According to the Town of Amherst’s Twitter page, West Street from Shays Street to West Pomeroy Lane will be closed for several hours.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Amherst police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and MSP Crime Scene Services are investigating.

Amherst police will be redirecting traffic to avoid this portion of West Street.

