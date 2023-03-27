NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Affordable housing could be coming to Northampton.

The office of planning and sustainability hosted a public forum to discuss the redevelopment of 196 Cooke Avenue. The blueprint for the new development was shown to the public Monday evening, with residents able to voice their questions and concerns.

The proposal would bring home four new families, along with a parking lot. The council spoke about how Habitat For Humanity assisted in the efforts.

“The models that habitat uses for affordable home ownership possibilities for people who might not otherwise have those opportunities is terrific, said Tom Annese, Land Planning Assistant.

Habitat For Humanity has been helping to build affordable housing for nearly 30 years.