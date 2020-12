EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department will conduct live fire training on Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The training will take place at the DPW yard, located at 30 Northampton Street. According to the Easthampton Fire Department, residents in the surrounding area might see smoke during this time.

The training is in conjunction with the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy to provide the understanding of the changing environment during different fire conditions.