NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Northampton on Saturday afternoon postal vehicles from the area made special deliveries to the Northampton Survival Center as part of a one-day food drive.

The survival center is a participant in the long-standing tradition by the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. And locally, the Northampton Survival Center’s goal was to receive, sort, and later distribute 20,000 pounds of food. All of this made possible by the generosity of postal customers and the dedication of local postal workers and volunteers.

“I think the fact that people have been so generous, as I said to you, seeing beautiful bottles of extra virgin olive oil, and crab meat, and really lovely pastas. It’s just wonderful that this community gives back to people,” expressed Peggy Lucey, a Volunteer with Northampton Neighbors.

Over the last three decades, more than 1.82-billion pounds of food have been collected and distributed nationally to those in need at this annual event.