EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Homes in East and Westampton were without power last night due to the weather.

A few thousand homes were without power overnight, but power companies worked quickly and as of right now that power has been restored. According to police, the reason for the outage was from tree branches on South Street. Those branches took down some power lines. Eversource arrived shortly after midnight, to begin repairing the downed lines.

Most outages were restored by around 1:30 Friday morning. A few hundred households had to wait until three Friday morning, at this hour all those outages have been restored.

As many as two-thousand households were in the dark in Easthampton alone, along with more than 95 percent of customers in Westhampton. The current outage map shows no other outages in our region at this time.