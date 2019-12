BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – Power outages have been reported in the area of Daniel Shays Highway in Belchertown after a car struck a utility pole Tuesday morning.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the single-car crash happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver was not injured and National Grid is on its way to assess the damage.

According to the MEMA Outage Map, 196 customers are without power in Belchertown.