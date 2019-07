HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hatfield Police are advising drivers to use caution on Elm Street due to wires being down in the area.

According to Hatfield Police, Eversource was called to the area of 73 Elm Street around 9:00 a.m. to help with the wires.

293 customers were listed as “affected” on the Eversource outage map and as of 10:30 a.m. power was restored to the area.