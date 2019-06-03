Power restored to hundreds after down wires catch fire in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds are without power in Westhampton Monday afternoon after down wires caught fire.

Police in Westhampton blocked off Loudville Road due to downed wires in the street.

When our 22News crew got to the area they could see the wires on the ground catching fire.

According to the Eversource Outage Map, about 500 people in the area are without power. Eversource Spokesperson, Priscilla Ress, just after 12 p.m. Tuesday when a large tree came down on the wires on North Road.

Ress said crews are in the area and making repairs. Power was restored to residents by 4 p.m.

