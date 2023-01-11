WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chesterfield and Williamsburg Fire Departments were sent to a home for a reported odor of smoke Wednesday morning.

According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, they noticed a plug that had a space heater and other electrical components plugged into it. When the strip was found, they discover it was overloading the circuit.

Photo courtesy of the Williamsburg Fire Department

This is a reminder that extension cords and power strips can present a serious fire hazard if they are not used properly. If too many devices or appliances are plugged in, like space heaters, it can overload them and cause a fire.

You should always limit the use of extension cords and power strips and make sure to always plug appliances directly into an appropriate outlet.