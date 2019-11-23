Preemptive holiday decorating strikes South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass, (WWLP) – Traditionally most families wait until the day after Thanksgiving to launch into their Christmas decorations, but because today was so mild — some people got a head start.

Devin Laramie of South Hadley and his two children took advantage of the weather and began their Christmas lighting preliminaries.

They’re definitely in the Christmas spirit.

“Not usually this early, we usually do this the day after Christmas, but the help from the day it is, we found we should get out before it gets really cold and dealing with snow.”

Since it’s supposed to rain on Sunday, Saturday seemed a good choice for the Laramie family to get the jump on their traditional Christmas season decorations.