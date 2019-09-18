Preliminary elections for Northampton’s Ward 7 City Councilor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Northampton residents are voting Tuesday in a preliminary election for a candidate in City Council Ward 7.

There are three candidates running for a single-seat, after Tuesday night, it will be down to two. The three candidates are seeking to replace Ward 7 City Councilor Alisa Klein, who is not running for re-election.

Voting is taking place on Tuesday at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Florence until 8 p.m.

Pennington Geis, Hanuman Goleman, and Rachel Maiore are fighting for the seat. 22News spoke to one voter Tuesday morning, who said she thinks more people need to get out and vote.

Kendra Dahlquist told 22News, “It’s our local government, it’s what happens in town and how things are governed and I think Northampton is a very well-governed community and the voters are very thoughtful.”

October 16 is the last day to register to vote or to change your name or address for the November 5 city election.