Presumptive cases of coronavirus suspected in Hampshire County

Holyoke restaurant closed after employee believed to have coronavirus 197 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 12 in western Massachusetts
Hampshire County

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a couple of suspected cases of COVID-19 in Amherst, one of them being part of the Hampshire Regional School District.

District Superintendent Aaron Osborne sent an email to the community late last week, saying that school officials were made aware that a school member had a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. This is not a confirmed case, but a presumption based on symptoms.

Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris also sent an email last week, saying that a parent of a student at Amherst Regional High School has been diagnosed as presumptive positive for COVID-19. Again, this is not a positive test but rather based on symptoms. One man 22News spoke with said this outbreak is changing his everyday life.

“To be very honest, it’s changing everyone’s lives. I see everything starting to close,” Larry Briggs said. “We’re even thinking about whether we are going to Florida and if things are closed like gas stations and restaurants, it may not happen.”

Gas stations will remain open. A “presumptive” case is when a state or local agency tests positive for the coronavirus. A case is “confirmed” when the CDC finds the test positive in their labs.

So far, 197 cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts.

