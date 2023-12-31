NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is getting ready for its 39th annual ‘First Night’ celebration for New Year’s Eve.

The festival kicks off at noon on Sunday at the Academy of Music with performances, according to a news release from the City of Northampton. Twenty-three downtown venues have arranged for entertainment presented by hundreds of talented performers. Other events will take place across the city, including at Smith College.

Hotel Northampton will also be hosting the iconic ‘raising of the ball’ to ring in the new year and there will be a fireworks display from the roof of the central parking garage on Sunday evening.

Fireworks are set to go off at 6:15 p.m. to signal the start of the evening entertainment. Live music will be held at the Academy of Music at 7:00 p.m. and go until 10:15 p.m. from bands like the Northamptones, Aisha Burns, Mary Lambert, and Soul Magnets.

As midnight approaches, a live DJ performance will help bring in the New Year countdown at Hotel Northampton for the raising of the ball ceremony.

Local Burger is staying open until 1 a.m., to feed the many hungry bellies of the many residents, tourists, and devoted burger enthusiasts on New Year’s Day.

Adult buttons, which means tickets, are $20 if purchased on December 31st. For a full list of entertainment and information on purchasing buttons, visit firstnightnorthampton.org, 100% of proceeds benefit community arts.