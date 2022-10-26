GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– An Athol man has been sentenced 6-12 years in state prison as a result of a deadly car crash in Franklin County in 2019.

Gary Gregoire, 44, changed his plea to guilty to charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license at Franklin Superior Court.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2019 on Route 63 in Leverett. According to prosecutors, around 6:30 p.m. on Route 63, also known as Long Plain Road in Leverett, Gregoire was estimated to have been driving at speeds of up to 102 miles per hour when he crossed a double yellow line and crashed head-on into the oncoming car driven by 70-year old Amherst resident Stephen J. Karpovich. Gregoire was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Karpovich died from his injuries on July 22.

Franklin Superior Court Judge Michael Callan adopted a sentence jointly recommended by Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Joseph Webber and Northampton defense attorney Jon Heyman: 6-12 years in state prison on the manslaughter charge; 4-5 years in state prison on the motor vehicle homicide charge, served concurrently.

As part of the plea agreement, the state dropped a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Gregoire’s conviction on the motor vehicle homicide charge carries a mandatory 15-year loss of license.