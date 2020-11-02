Private theater rentals coming to Amherst Cinema

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Cinema is offering private rentals of one of their biggest theaters beginning November 13.

The Amherst Cinemas has undergone renovations of its lobby, replaced seats in three out of four of their theaters, and upgraded the HVAC system to increase fresh air intake with virus-blocking UV filters, and ionizers.

“After months of work, we’re eager to welcome Members and patrons back through our doors to experience the improvements we’ve made,” said Rachel Hart, Amherst Cinema’s Outreach Manager and Interim Executive Director. “We’re very excited to offer theater rentals as a safe way to reunite film lovers with the big screen experience that they may have been without for many months.”

According to a news release from Amherst Cinema, rentals are available on a sliding scale, beginning at $100. The suggested rate is $250 for Amherst Cinema Members and $300 for Non-Members. Booking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at amherstcinema.org/rentals.

“During this challenging time, we need to find pockets of joy, and movies offer us that and more,” said Amherst Cinema General Manager George Myers. “Private rentals are a great way to celebrate a birthday or anniversary or treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon with your loved ones.”

Amherst Cinema follows the state’s health and safety guidance of the Phase 3 reopening plans.

Amherst Cinema has also a Virtual Cinema program which streams new releases right your home. The virtual cinema is bringing fresh content to viewers, allowing them to stream what would normally be out at the cinema right now. It also includes exclusive interviews with film makers, staff recommendations and more.

For more information about private rentals and the virtual cinema program at Amherst Cinema, visit amherstcinema.org/rentals.