HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A rally in Hadley was organized by Trader Joe’s United on Saturday.

Trader Joe’s United is a prospective union for workers at the grocery chain’s Hadley location.

A crowd of people gathered on the green in front of the local store to show solidarity for workers who plan to hold their union election next week.

Workers announced their petition for the election back in early June, saying they want to have more of a say when it comes to compensation, benefits, and workplace safety.

“We would like to have a system that guarantees accountability from management,” said Jamie Edwards a Trader Joe’s Crewmember. “A system that guarantees our benefits won’t be stripped away whenever they feel like it. But, overall, it’s about us having that power, and being able to make those decisions as a team.”

The union election for these workers will be held this coming Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28. The results of that election will determine whether or not the Hadley location will officially unionize.