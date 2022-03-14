NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream announced Monday a new flavor of ice cream that they will begin selling and all proceeds will go to Ukraine.

Beginning Tuesday, Herrell’s will sell their new flavor, Ukrainian Black Cherry Cheesecake. All proceeds of the ice cream sold will go to organizations that are supporting the People of Ukraine.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for their lives and country against a predatory nation’s unprovoked attack. Russia is attempting to control the nation of Ukraine and probably more of Europe. We want to help fight this betrayal of trust by a neighboring country and provide what we can to help the people of Ukraine who have been displaced by a madman. Making an ice cream flavor to sell for Ukrainian support seems like a fine thing to do,” said owner Judy Herrell.

The ice cream will be available at their location on Old South Street in Northampton while supplies last.