SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After intense flooding from the Connecticut River caused damage to Brunelle’s Marina, clean-up efforts are now underway.

The rain storms the past few weeks that intensified the Connecticut River have almost completely taken away the docks at Brunelle’s but the marina has already begun construction and is looking forward to soon being back to normal.

What is typically a busy marina filled with boats and people throughout the summer, has been empty the past few weeks ever since multiple storms strengthened the Connecticut River current, raised the water level, and pummeled into the marina’s docks with debris and flooding.

“We lost pretty much everything a good 90 percent of all our stuff as far as docks go. They’re coming in and they’re building the docks for us and as they build them we’re going to start putting them out. Right now all that’s in the water is just some buoys but in as little as two weeks this marina is going to look back to normal with over 150 boats in the water and a dock that looks good as new,” James Brunelle, Captain of the Lady Bbea at Brunelle’s Marina.

The family-owned business wasted no time and quickly hired a construction company to rebuild everything they lost. The Brunelle family told 22News that outside of the potential for some rain Saturday, they are looking forward to a forecast filled with dry days where the water levels continue to lower.

“If the water levels stay good and the current slows down and we’re able to work safely then we can probably get done in about two weeks.”