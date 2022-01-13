Progression Brewing in Northampton extending employees discount

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Progression Brewing Company in Northampton is helping out those working in the food and beverage industry by extending their employee discount.

Progression Brewing Company posted on social media that for the rest of the week, employees of the city’s restaurants, clubs and bars are entitled to a discount on food and drinks. To receive a discount, workers in Northampton can show a paystub or proof of employment.

They said as more businesses start to reopen it is the least they can do after being fortunate enough to stay open.