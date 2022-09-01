AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There was new movement Thursday on the project to expand and replace the Fort River Elementary School in Amherst. The Massachusetts School Building Authority are moving the project into the Schematic Design Phase.

It’s another crucial step in creating a new school building for Amherst students, now the MSBA and the school district will be working together to figure out the best design. Aimed at consolidating the current Fort River Elementary School with the Wildwood Elementary School, they will be constructing a new facility that will serve kids from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The next step will be to submit a final design and that’s slated to happen this coming December.