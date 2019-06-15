Projects by Northampton Public School teachers displayed at community event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Projects and programs developed in Northampton Public Schools were showcased to the community Friday night.

Innovative projects created by Northampton Public School teachers were showcased at the Northampton Center for the Arts.

The projects and programs were made possible through grants provided by the Northampton Education Foundation.

The non-profit organization funds projects that expand educational opportunities and promote creativity.

“Dream big, and if the dream is dream worthy, they support you with additional funding,” said John Provost, superintendent of schools.

Provost said the organization helps ease the worry of school funding so teachers can provide the best learning opportunities.