Property owners could be held responsible for injuries during ‘Trick or Treating’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is just days away and it’s important to help keep everyone safe while the kids are trick or treating.

As a property owner or renter, you are responsible for maintaining a safe environment and if you don’t, you could be liable for any injuries.

For an injured trick or treater to succeed in a claim against you, they would need to prove you were negligent and that your negligence led to their injuries. There would need to be evidence that you did not warn or protect your guests from a hidden hazard on your property.

For example, if there is a large crack in your front walkway that is hard to see in the dark and a child tripped and broke their arm, they may claim you were negligent for not posting a warning sign or making the crack visible. One parent, we spoke with always makes sure to keep his kid within sight.

“Keep your kids close, make sure to hold their hand at all times,” one Northampton man said. “Keep that visual. Kids love to run around. My kid loves to run around.”

If you have a mock graveyard in your yard with gravestones, bones, and other décors, these may be considered obvious since they are easily seen and avoided by trick or treaters. So, if a child runs through your yard and trips on a gravestone, you may not be liable.

Contact your insurance agency if anything does happen on your property. Police are also reminding drivers to take it slow on the roads to avoid any accidents and injuries.