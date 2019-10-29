Proposal could ban hunting predatory animals in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts could ban predator hunting contests.

Some people want to make it illegal to hunt animals with fur in Massachusetts and Massachusetts residents will be able to voice their concerns.

“As long as they are not getting to the point where it is extinct, I don’t think the competitions are a bad idea,” said one local resident.

Massachusetts Wildlife Officials are considering a ban on hunting contests that involve the hunting of predatory animals like foxes and coyotes. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is holding a hearing Tuesday night to allow for public comment.

The proposed ban comes following concerns by critics who believe the hunting contests involving fur-bearing animals is cruel. Critics in favor of the ban also believe the killing is unnecessary and does not prevent their interactions with humans or domesticated animals.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said:

The proposal addresses public concerns that these hunting contests are unethical, contribute to the waste of animals, and incentivize indiscriminate killing of wildlife, inconsistent with the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.

Hunting coyotes is legal in Massachusetts, but you do need a permit. The coyote hunting season started October 19 and runs through March 7.

That hearing is Monday night in Westborough. The department will be on hand to hear the public input.