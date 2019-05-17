Proposal in Northampton could limit tobacco and e-cigarette purchases

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Board of Health is considering restrictions on where you can buy tobacco and e-cigarettes.

A proposal before the Board of Health would limit sales of e-cigarettes and nicotine products to adult only smoke shops and vape shops.

The Shell Station on Conz Street posted a sign asking customers to sign a petition to prevent the proposal from moving forward.

If it’s approved, you’d no longer be able to buy cigarettes at gas stations or convenience stores in Northampton. The proposal is still in the hearing phase.

