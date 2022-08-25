EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is expressing frustration with the City Council over a pitch for affordable housing, she said is facing roadblocks.

Mayor LaChapelle said because a proposal is stuck in committee, the city could lose out. The request for proposal, or RFP, is to convert three older school buildings into affordable housing. Those include the Maple Street School and Neil Pepin School. LaChapelle said she put forward the request to the property committee at the beginning of the summer, but because it hasn’t moved out of that committee, the city could miss out on state funding and developers.

Mayor LaChapelle said, “How can you do this to your city that has elected you? That you have been a part of their vision for so long? And we are on the cusp of being the cool kid town that didn’t because we can’t house our residents.”

The Mayor said she has asked the City Council President to suspend rules at the next meeting and bring the RFP for a full council vote. According to the city’s website, that’s September 7th.

22News reached out to the City Council president for comment but did not hear back.