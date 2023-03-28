EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton is in the process of preparing to reuse three elementary school properties.

The Elementary School Reuse Committee heard from each of the potential development teams this week. The three schools are the Maple School, Center School and Pepin School.

The City sent out a request for proposal (RFP) on what to do with the three highly coveted locations and recently three proposals were received by Easthampton, all of which according to Mayor Nicole LaChapelle are good options.

“The three main concerns or wishes I hear are apartments, parking for the public, and community space… and I’m happy to say all three of the proposals take all three of those considerations into line,” said LaChapelle.

The committee is now in the review process and should make a decision soon. LaChapelle told 22News that the highest scoring RFP will hopefully get to city council by the end of April.