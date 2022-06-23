AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A bylaw prohibiting limited services for Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPC) has been revoked by an Amherst Town Councilor.

The bylaw would have enforced a $300 noncriminal deposition fee per violation.

Definitions that would have been applied in the bylaw

After spending months conveying to the public that CPCs imitate reproductive health clinics in websites and ads, Amherst Town Councilor Ana Devlin Gauthier explains her reason for withdrawing the bylaw. “It has nothing to do with the importance or legitimacy of this bylaw, and everything to do with the need for an approach which meets the urgent moment we are now in. Crisis Pregnancy Centers are dangerous. Their deceptive practices are a threat to reproductive health and wellbeing. When I first wrote this bylaw, the landscape of reproductive justice work looked different than it did the week I introduced it to Council,” she said in a memorandum to Amherst council members on June 10.

Between those two occurrences, Gauthier noted that a leaked draft of the majority opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear that both Roe and Casey could be overturned shortly. She says the leaked majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, has the power to reverse more than 50 years of protections for those that gain from reproductive care.

Given the leaked view Gauthier believes local, state, and federal officials must coordinate their priorities to the availability of resources, preparation, and education.

As Amherst does not currently have a CPC inside the community, Gauthier suggested that Amherst is in a better position to concentrate its efforts on that. “Amherst has been and remains committed to supporting the right of every individual seeking care to find the legitimate care they deserve. That does not change because of this, that will not change in the future,” said Gauthier.