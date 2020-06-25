Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion question approved in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield voters this week approved a Propositon 2 1/2 debt exclusion question, which will pay for the town’s costs associated with a water and sewer project along Routes 5 and 10.

That debt exclusion question passed in Tuesday’s town election by a margin of 369 votes to 294 votes.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Bench and Christy Boudreau were the winners of a four-way race for two seats on the School Committee. Bench received 463 votes and Boudreau received 330 votes; beating out David Robert Keir with 313 votes and Charles DeRose with 109.

Incumbent Board of Health member Kerry Flaherty was unseated by Elizabeth Jane Kugler, by a vote of 372 to 309.

Stephanie Elizabeth Slysz was re-elected to the Planning Board over Elizabeth Beringer: 481 votes to 194 votes.

Other townwide races on Tuesday’s ballot were uncontested.