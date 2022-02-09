AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Nicole Oberg is a junior at UMass, just passing by the Student Union when she came across a protest calling for an end to a study on campus that uses marmosets.

“It’s 2022, we could probably find a different way to test things not on animals,” she told 22News. “Especially when they don’t have a voice.”

Members of Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates and PETA hosted the protest Wednesday. The study they’re calling an end to focuses on the brain and aging using marmosets. Among other things, the study is developing a model for menopausal symptoms and their impacts on the brain.

“How can they say this is the most effective technique when monkeys don’t even experience menopause?” asked Sheryl Becker the president of Western Massachusetts Animal Rights Advocates. “There are many women including myself who would rather be studied in place of a monkey.”

According to a journal co-authored by Associate Professor Agnès Lacreuse and a description of her research on the UMass website, marmosets are similar to humans but with a shorter lifespan and can experience menopausal-like symptoms following a procedure.

In a statement to 22News, a spokesperson for the University said:

“Medical research has saved and improved the lives of millions of people and animals. Today’s medicines and surgical techniques would not have been discovered without a more comprehensive understanding of disease and the way the body works. That is the result of research programs at universities, hospitals and research facilities around the world, including UMass Amherst. Animal research has contributed to many of the medical advances we now know today, including vaccines, antibiotics, anesthesia and medicines used to treat serious conditions. Research in the last few decades has also begun to tackle some of the most complex medical problems we face such as heart disease, depression, HIV and cancer. Many key questions in science can only be addressed by studies on animals. UMass Amherst conducts research using animals to examine a wide range of health concerns. Animals are used in research when no better options exist. Animal research at UMass Amherst happens in a variety of fields of study, including veterinary science, agricultural science and different medical research fields. UMass Amherst has a commitment to care for laboratory animals that involves the highest ethical standards and rigorous attention and adherence to all applicable federal and state laws and guidelines. The university has a comprehensive, public website that explains “The Case for Animals in Research and Teaching,” including a dedicated set of FAQs.” – UMass Amherst

Jacey Woods is with a newly formed animal rights group on campus, calling for an end to the study.

“I personally believe that all animal testing is not ethical but yes if it’s absolutely necessary, like the vaccines has to be done,” she said. “I personally believe that’s okay but this seems flat out wrong.”