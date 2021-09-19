Protest outside UMass Amherst Theta Chi Fraternity

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — A protest was held outside a fraternity in Amherst on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Amherst Police Department, a group of college-aged people stood outside the Theta Chi Fraternity house, located at 496 North Pleasant Street in Amherst. The protesters were chanting and had signs accusing the fraternity of being rapists.

The protest began peacefully but turned destructive. Protestors began throwing objects at the building, tried to get into the house through force, and tore down a flag. A fence was also graffitied and damaged. A resident of the house was also struck in the head by a bottle thrown by one of the protestors. The injury was non-life-threatening.

The residence of the house called the police just before 12:15 p.m. Amherst Police Officers arrived and found a group of approximately 300 protestors. The University of Massachusetts Police Department, the Hadley Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police were called to assist.

Just after 2:00 p.m., the crowd was dispersed. No arrests or charges were made, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.