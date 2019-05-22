Protesters fill Pulaski Park in Northampton to oppose recent abortion bans

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After Alabama’s governor signed the country’s strictest abortion ban into law last week, people across the country have organized to oppose it.

More than 100 people gathered in Pulaski Park in Northampton to protest the abortion ban signed into law by Alabama’s governor last week; the most restrictive ban in the country.

“Very scary,” said Cheryl Zoll, CEO of Tapestry Health. “These bans are based in ideology not on science and not on medicine. The effect of the ban is really to prevent people from accessing healthcare.”

At the local chapter of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, Alabama’s ban gives the organization new hope that Roe V. Wade could be overturned.

“The more science develops, the more we know about the unborn baby, and development of the unborn baby, the more likely we are going to see more pro-life legislation come through,” Peggy Bradford of Massachusetts Citizens for Life said. “It gives me a lot of hope we’ll be able to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

In Massachusetts, the state legislature is considering the “Roe Act,” a bill that would “remove obstacles and expand abortion access.”

“So-called Roe legislation that is sitting in the house and the Senate in Massachusetts is devastating legislation,” Bradford said. “It is essentially passive infanticide.”

“The ‘Roe Act’ will protect the right to abortion in Massachusetts even if ‘Roe’ is overturned. I’m fairly optimistic about it,” Zoll said.

The state legislature has yet to debate the proposed “Roe Act” legislation.

Meanwhile, an Alabama state senator has filed a bill to repeal that state’s abortion ban.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.