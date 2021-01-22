Protesters in Northampton calling on defense industries to endorse ban on nuclear weapons

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in history, the United Nations has imposed a ban on nuclear weapons, a move strongly opposed by the world’s nuclear-armed nations.

Supporters of the treaty gathered in Northampton Friday to mark the culmination of a decades-long campaign to prevent a repetition of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. Local activists are calling on defense industry giants to endorse the groundbreaking effort to rid the world of its deadliest weapons.

“To save humanity, we urge L-3 Harris and companies that have ties to nuclear weapons whatsoever to convert their resources from weapons of mass extinction to green technologies and other critical human needs,” said Chelsea Faria of Northampton.

The event featured remarks from Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, as well as members of the Resistance Center and Treaty Alignment Campaign.