Protesters rally against Stop & Shop’s partnership with meat supplier Cargill

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop responded Thursday night to dozens who gathered in Northampton to protest one of the store’s suppliers allegedly contributing to Amazon deforestation.

Protesters gathered for a rally and march to the Northampton Stop & Shop to oppose its partnership with meat supplier Cargill, which activists accuse of widespread deforestation of the Amazon and pollution of U.S. waterways.

Protesters said that Cargill is chopping down rainforests in order to clear room to grow food for their butcher-bound livestock.

Activist Hayley Berliner told 22News, “We know there are much more sustainable ways that meat can be produced at this quantity. We think Stop & Shop has this great opportunity to send a message to Cargill. If they want to keep selling their meat, they have to make it more sustainable.”

Stop & Shop responded to the protest with a statement backing up its commitment to sustainable retailing and responsible sourcing, saying they “proactively engage with our suppliers to drive change on key issues of importance to our customers and communities.” It went on to say, “This is a challenging and complex issue. We will continue to urge suppliers, including Cargill, to preserve and protect natural resources.”