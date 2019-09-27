Protests continue in western Massachusetts in fight for climate change

Breaking News
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Climate Change Week protests have been taking place all across the world this week.

At UMass Friday, Extinction Rebellion Western Massachusetts held a march against climate change on campus. The Western Mass Red Rebel Brigade held a theatrical funeral procession and die-in.

Groups of marchers from various corners of the campus converged at the pond at the Fine Arts Center where they held a symbolic funeral.

Steven Botkin, of Extinction Rebellion Western Massachusetts, told 22News, “There is a crisis happening all around the world and we’re not acting as if it’s a crisis and we’re here today to call that out and say there really is a crisis and it’s time to act now.”

The group held similar marches at other area colleges where they presented their demands to take urgent climate action.

