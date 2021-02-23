Public forum held in Northampton for Main Street redesign project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans continue for the redesign project on Main street in Northampton.

Tuesday night, a public forum was held to explain the project after the city received requests for a deeper understanding of the data and background.

Hosted by the Planning and Sustainability Department, they introduced a new online website. The website breaks down the data in the study that includes: parking, crash records, and traffic volume.

The “Picture Main Street Project” is set to submit the first plan to MassDOT in June. But, community members are still calling for more information and input.

“I’m sorry we can’t do it in-person but that’s the hard part, your challenge in creating this masterplan for rebuilding Main Street because it’s really going to affect our lives for 50 years,” the department said.

Others on the zoom call asked for more collaboration between the city and community on the project, and for the city to work with local organizations to make sure everyone is represented in the planning.

Construction is set to begin in 2024.