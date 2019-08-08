Public hearing discusses proposed solar field in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed solar facility is being considered once again in the town of Ware.

A public hearing Wednesday night at Ware’s town hall heard from local residents about their thoughts over a proposed solar field on Monson Turnpike Road. Ecos Energy Solar Project originally proposed the solar facility last year and was denied by the town.

22News spoke with one Ware resident who said her hay farm is located right next to the proposed facility. She’s concerned about possible flooding to her property.

“They’re clear-cutting 50 something acres on a 144-acre lot that has a lot of wetlands,” said Karen Brouder. She questioned, “What’s going to happen to the wetland? What about the animals?”

Brouder also told 22News, the proposal from Ecos Energy was denied twice by Ware and the company brought Ware to court.

According to the Ware Town Council’s website, the next planning board meeting will take place on August 21.

It’s unclear if the proposed solar field will be on the agenda.